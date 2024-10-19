Leerink Partnrs Has Bearish Forecast for ALNY Q3 Earnings

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.09). The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.71) EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALNY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.82.

ALNY stock opened at $295.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of -110.42 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $304.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 431.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,777,000 after buying an additional 33,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,829,070. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $35,632. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,829,070. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,398 shares of company stock worth $13,595,460. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

