Leerink Partnrs Has Positive Outlook of STOK Q4 Earnings

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.54). Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.11) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.20) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

STOK has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

STOK stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $677.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 683.35% and a negative return on equity of 57.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million.

Insider Activity

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $27,221,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,906,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,131,843.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.