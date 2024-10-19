Leerink Partnrs Issues Positive Estimate for ACAD Earnings

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,530.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.89%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,937,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,738,000 after purchasing an additional 781,070 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,934,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,693,000 after purchasing an additional 292,906 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 431.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,774,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,940 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,704,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after acquiring an additional 446,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,603,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,654,000 after acquiring an additional 281,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $145,679.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,264.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 9,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $148,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,270.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $145,679.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,264.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,014 shares of company stock worth $779,494. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.