Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Holdings Lifted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 200.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 103.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 88.9% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.4 %

LBRDK opened at $79.70 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average of $58.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.15). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 81.86% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,975.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,975.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,335.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

