LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

NYSE LITB opened at $2.37 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.47 million, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.36 million for the quarter.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.