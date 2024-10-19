Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Up 0.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Friday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $565.00 to $705.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Lockheed Martin traded as high as $611.60 and last traded at $611.60. 145,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,043,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $609.62.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.92.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $146.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

