ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $71.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. ManpowerGroup traded as low as $65.52 and last traded at $66.01, with a volume of 39460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.05.
MAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ManpowerGroup
Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ManpowerGroup
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.