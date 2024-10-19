ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $71.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. ManpowerGroup traded as low as $65.52 and last traded at $66.01, with a volume of 39460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.05.

MAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,912,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,125,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,987,000 after purchasing an additional 183,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,299,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,539,000 after buying an additional 103,059 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 55.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,608,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,264,000 after buying an additional 573,027 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,151,000 after buying an additional 17,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

