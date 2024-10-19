Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 892.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 21,394 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.0% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1,073.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $179.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.25. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42. The company has a market capitalization of $837.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.