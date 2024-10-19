Marshall Financial Group LLC Invests $843,000 in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,960,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,816,000 after buying an additional 672,872 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,818,000 after purchasing an additional 825,448 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,689,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,774,000 after purchasing an additional 111,480 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,874,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after purchasing an additional 65,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBND opened at $46.14 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

