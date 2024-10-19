Marshall Financial Group LLC Makes New $816,000 Investment in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 0.36% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCOR. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FCOR opened at $47.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $49.09.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

