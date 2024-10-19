Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $619.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 411.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM opened at $581.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $389.90 and a 12-month high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

