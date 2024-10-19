MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. MasterBrand traded as high as $19.13 and last traded at $19.04, with a volume of 361718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $280,544.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,044. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark A. Young sold 4,715 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,995.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,266.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $280,544.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,044. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,806 shares of company stock valued at $365,567 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBC. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MasterBrand during the first quarter valued at $20,894,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the second quarter worth about $9,873,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the first quarter worth about $10,212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 12.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,546,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after buying an additional 497,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MasterBrand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,710,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

