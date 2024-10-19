Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Trading Up 0.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Friday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $600.00 to $675.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Meta Platforms traded as high as $583.97 and last traded at $579.66. Approximately 2,596,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 15,181,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $576.93.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on META. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.37.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.97, for a total transaction of $533,922.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,641,281.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $2,663,825.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,315,852.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,816 shares of company stock valued at $132,421,828. Insiders own 13.71% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Meta Platforms by 14.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,597,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,799,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,826 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,867,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,733,731,000 after buying an additional 2,748,620 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,152,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,383,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,180,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,891,055,000 after acquiring an additional 831,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $546.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

