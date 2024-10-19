Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Milestone Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MLSS opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.08. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 54.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.78%.

Insider Transactions at Milestone Scientific

In other Milestone Scientific news, Director Leonard Osser sold 141,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $134,817.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,602,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,380.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 143,122 shares of company stock valued at $136,026 over the last ninety days. 24.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Milestone Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.