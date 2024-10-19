Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 313,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 276,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $75.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.73. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.25 and a 1-year high of $80.22.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.03 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCRI shares. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

