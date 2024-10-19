Mony Group’s (MONY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Mony Group (LON:MONY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Mony Group Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 199.40 ($2.60) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,424.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. Mony Group has a twelve month low of GBX 193.90 ($2.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 288.80 ($3.77). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 211.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.27.
Mony Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Mony Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,571.43%.
Insider Transactions at Mony Group
About Mony Group
Mony Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.
