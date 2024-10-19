Mony Group’s (MONY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Mony Group (LON:MONY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Mony Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 199.40 ($2.60) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,424.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. Mony Group has a twelve month low of GBX 193.90 ($2.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 288.80 ($3.77). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 211.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.27.

Mony Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Mony Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,571.43%.

Insider Transactions at Mony Group

About Mony Group

In other Mony Group news, insider Rakesh Sharma purchased 9,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £19,986.48 ($26,098.82). In other Mony Group news, insider Jonathan Bewes bought 10,000 shares of Mony Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £22,400 ($29,250.46). Also, insider Rakesh Sharma bought 9,253 shares of Mony Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £19,986.48 ($26,098.82). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,325 shares of company stock worth $4,253,768. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mony Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

