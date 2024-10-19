Mullen Group FY2024 EPS Estimate Raised by Raymond James

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.22.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.25.

Mullen Group Stock Down 1.2 %

MTL stock opened at C$14.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.78. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$12.47 and a 52 week high of C$15.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$495.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$490.50 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 12.74%.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Featured Articles

