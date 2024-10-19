National Bank Financial Predicts TSE:S Q3 Earnings

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sherritt International in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Sherritt International’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. Sherritt International had a negative return on equity of 20.46% and a negative net margin of 86.00%. The firm had revenue of C$51.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.50 to C$0.35 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Sherritt International stock opened at C$0.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$77.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

