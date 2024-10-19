Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Stake Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,322 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Natural Resource Partners worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $13,890,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 1,035.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 106,785 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,496,000. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NRP opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 70.55%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Natural Resource Partners

About Natural Resource Partners

(Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.