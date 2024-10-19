Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

NYSE:NTZ opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 1.10% of Natuzzi worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

