NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NWG. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Price Performance

NYSE NWG opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1543 per share. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.62%.

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in NatWest Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 9,678,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,048,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,615,000 after purchasing an additional 205,439 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,623,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 224,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in NatWest Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,564,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,001,000 after buying an additional 162,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NatWest Group by 55.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,759,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after buying an additional 627,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

