nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,362 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of nCino worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get nCino alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in nCino by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in nCino by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in nCino by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at nCino

In other nCino news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,356,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $48,869,090.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,656,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,935,990.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sean Desmond sold 30,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,043,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,511 shares in the company, valued at $11,874,337.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,356,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $48,869,090.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,656,746 shares in the company, valued at $527,935,990.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,545,869 shares of company stock valued at $121,838,227. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCNO

nCino Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.00, a P/E/G ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino Company Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.