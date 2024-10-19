NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Holdings Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth about $507,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 403,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,987,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 306,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NMI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $40.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a net margin of 56.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,318.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NMI news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,318.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

