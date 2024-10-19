Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.33. 51,091 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 108,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,144,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,638,000 after buying an additional 384,743 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 558,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 325,323 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 501.2% in the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 132,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 110,822 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the second quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 13.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 17,065 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

