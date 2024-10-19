Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.33. 51,091 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 108,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.