nVerses Capital LLC Buys 1,800 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 962.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Mercury General by 8,262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 112.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average is $57.65.

Mercury General Dividend Announcement

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Mercury General had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

