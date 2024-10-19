nVerses Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,500 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Moderna by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

MRNA opened at $54.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average of $104.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $682,754. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $1,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,224,015 shares in the company, valued at $266,792,839.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,184 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,931. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

