nVerses Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,900 The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $4,878,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,313,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,682,000 after purchasing an additional 90,154 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 198,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

In related news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $36,437.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,346.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $33.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

