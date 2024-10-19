nVerses Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 800.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tamar Securities LLC grew its position in Amgen by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 52,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 73.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.3% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $321.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $326.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.