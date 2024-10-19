nVerses Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 2,800.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 690,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,147,000 after buying an additional 475,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $19,978,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at $10,452,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,339.3% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 101,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 94,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 589,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,644,000 after purchasing an additional 88,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR opened at $81.05 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.73 and a 1-year high of $204.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.27.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 230.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.63.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

