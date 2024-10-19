nVerses Capital LLC Has $216,000 Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 6.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 0.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 7.4% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OGS stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $74.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $354.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ONE Gas

About ONE Gas

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.