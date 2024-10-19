nVerses Capital LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

nVerses Capital LLC lowered its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 42.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $53.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $77.29.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,125. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,125. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,391. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

