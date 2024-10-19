nVerses Capital LLC Has $243,000 Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth $72,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 341.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of MWA opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.12.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

In other news, insider J Scott Hall sold 102,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $1,993,568.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,630,326.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $221,755.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,375.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Scott Hall sold 102,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $1,993,568.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,630,326.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,869 shares of company stock worth $5,141,842 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

