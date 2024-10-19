nVerses Capital LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DoubleVerify by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 714.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 19,964 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $155,000. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 22,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of DV stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DV. Barclays lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DV

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $30,481.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,013.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,056 shares of company stock valued at $124,644. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.