nVerses Capital LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Atkore alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 534.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 19.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 8.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Atkore from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $47,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,370.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Performance

ATKR stock opened at $89.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average of $128.55. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.11 and a 12-month high of $194.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.16 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.98%.

Atkore Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.