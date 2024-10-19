nVerses Capital LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 3,700.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,142.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 442.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 35,300.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $29,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.60.

NYSE MSM opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.88. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $104.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.02%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

