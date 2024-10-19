nVerses Capital LLC Increases Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in YETI by 571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 52.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

NYSE YETI opened at $38.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.11.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.77.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

