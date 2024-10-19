nVerses Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Synaptics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 261.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 26.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,609 shares of company stock worth $448,720 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYNA. KeyCorp lowered Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synaptics

Synaptics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.83 and a fifty-two week high of $121.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Synaptics had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.