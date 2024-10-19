nVerses Capital LLC Invests $229,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 122.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3,647.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 35,565 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 299,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.25.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $219.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $335.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.57 and a 200 day moving average of $253.52.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,366.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

