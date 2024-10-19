nVerses Capital LLC Invests $311,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $32,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $368.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.32. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.71.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

