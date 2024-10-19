nVerses Capital LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AAR by 283.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AAR during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in AAR by 348.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.55. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.71 and a 1 year high of $76.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.70.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $661.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIR. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

