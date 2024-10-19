nVerses Capital LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 24,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.50.

In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Valmont Industries news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,998.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,942.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $305.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.02. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.63 and a 52 week high of $312.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.99.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

