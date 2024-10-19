nVerses Capital LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 86.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2,864.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 93.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $65.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

CBSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $68.50 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.79.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,249,391.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 997,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,476,149.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David L. Roller sold 861 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $55,362.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,020.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,249,391.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 997,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,476,149.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,612 shares of company stock worth $3,184,609. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

