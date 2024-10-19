nVerses Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.9% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 26,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Comstock Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 28,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CRK opened at $11.46 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue bought 825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,732,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 195,646,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,474,860.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma acquired 825,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $8,060,471.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,949,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,751,033.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue bought 825,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $6,732,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 195,646,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,474,860.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,712,733 shares of company stock worth $67,816,851 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.