nVerses Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 15.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 199,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 26,889 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 44.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,344,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,683,000 after acquiring an additional 111,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

WEN opened at $19.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $570.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $17,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,728,745.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

