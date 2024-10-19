nVerses Capital LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Frontdoor by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 46,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 15.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

FTDR opened at $52.53 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.74 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.94% and a net margin of 11.38%. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

