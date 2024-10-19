nVerses Capital LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $63.03 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average is $57.07.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFG. Scotiabank raised their price target on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $103,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,496.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

