nVerses Capital LLC Purchases 2,600 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth $562,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3,959.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 55.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 423.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $260,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,539.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $260,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,539.48. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 5,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,964.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Get Our Latest Report on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ATMU opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.75. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $40.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 187.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.