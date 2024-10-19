nVerses Capital LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Terex alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 77,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TEX stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $68.08. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. Terex’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andra Rush acquired 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.36 per share, with a total value of $119,863.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,995.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Terex

Terex Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.