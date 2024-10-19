nVerses Capital LLC Purchases 7,400 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 308.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth $913,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 427.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 58,860 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 21,769 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 346,118 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $42.38.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.01 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on IRDM

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.