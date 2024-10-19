nVerses Capital LLC Purchases New Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth $390,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth $411,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $739,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRKS. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.20.

In related news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $26,944.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,695.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Parks & Resorts news, Director Yoshikazu Maruyama sold 12,984 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $650,108.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,223.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $26,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,695.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,984. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.01. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $60.36.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a net margin of 14.06%. United Parks & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

